From Pac-Man’s eternal pursuers all the way up to F.E.A.R.’s terrifying Alma Wade, games have always been full of ghosts, phantasms, phantoms, and other assorted ethereal fiends. In celebration of Kotaku Spooky Week, I consulted the Kotaku staff and we put together this definitive ranking of the scariest ghosts ever to materialize into pixels.



Why did we rank the top 11 ghosts instead of the top 10? Well, 11 is greater than 10. That’s more content! And technically, the top 11 contains the top 10, so hey! You get two for the price of one (free)!

This post originally appeared 10/23/17.