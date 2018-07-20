Today on Highlight Reel we have modded games, good explosive tosses, Nathan Drakes, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Pedro Rodrigues
- Heavy Rain - Rockefor
- Pavlov VR - Team Arctic Funny Moments - Budgy Nebula
- State of Decay 2 - Crisu Komie
- MGSV (Modded) - They Call Him Revolver - Lakitouille
- Sonic Adventure 2 (Modded) - Killysunt
- Mafia III - uhhh…. - Christian Aaron Alferos
- Fallout 4 - got ghoul slapped through the 4th dimension - SweaterStripes
- Battlefield 1 - my friend did this, I’m jealous - Abec94
- Rainbow Six Siege - I see your 2 birds one C4. Here’s my 4 birds 1 C4.
- COD WWII - Throwing Grena... -_- - Tommy__Naylor
- COD WWII - YunusEmreYaman
- Uncharted 4 (modded) - NPC vs Nathan Drake’s Clone Army - Thekempy
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!