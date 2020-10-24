That's Not A Sword, This Is A Sword

This week on Snapshots we check out get a bit creepy, find a lonely pumpkin, go hunting, do some hovering, enjoy the fall weather, play around with lightsabers and show off a big, big sword.
How big is too big when it comes to swords? 10 feet? 14 feet? 20 feet?
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
DISCUSSION