That's Not A Sword, This Is A Sword

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:photography
photographyVirtual PhotographyphotmodeMortal Shellghost of tsushimaphoto modescreenshotskotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Thats Not A Sword, This Is A Sword
Screenshot: Twitter / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we check out get a bit creepy, find a lonely pumpkin, go hunting, do some hovering, enjoy the fall weather, play around with lightsabers and show off a big, big sword.

Agony
Screenshot: Bort Bearclok (Email
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @GameOnFocus
Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
Screenshot: @BLaevatein_AI
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @Ulysses_Jack16
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @svid_vp
Control
Screenshot: @Arifu_ka
Control
Screenshot: @BoredAloy
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @hennigansstead
Fallout 76
Screenshot: @RoosterStrange
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @JaykeKirbee
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @lxion_VII
How big is too big when it comes to swords? 10 feet? 14 feet? 20 feet?

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

