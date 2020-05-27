Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

That Is A Very Long Train

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Min Guen is an artist who has worked on games like Warface, and TV shows like Agents of Shield and the new Snowpiercer series on Netflix.

You can see more of Guen’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

