That Ghibli-Ass Chobani Commercial Was Fantastic

I know this commercial is a few months old now, but I only stumbled upon Chobani’s Dear Alice the other day, and was absolutely floored by it.



For how good it looked, sure. While much was made of its Studio Ghibli inspiration—down to getting frequent Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi to compose the commercial’s score—it was just an incredibly impressive piece of animation.

I also loved the setting. I get it, things in the real world are bad, and are on track to get worse, but not every vision of our future has to involve a climate apocalypse. Sometimes it’s nice to dream of a future where we collectively get our shit together, and it’s all the little ways this clip shows that—from the fake rain clouds to the floating wind turbines (or carbon scrubbers?)—that really got to me.

Here you’ll find examples of some of the work that went into the commercial’s creation. It’s not everything from everyone involved—it was a pretty big team!—but it’s enough to give you a good sample. You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

