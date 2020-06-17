Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

That All-Black Pikachu Probably Wasn't Hinting At Anything

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Pokemon
PokemonThe Pokemon CompanyPikachuplushKotaku Core
Save
Illustration for article titled That All-Black Pikachu Probably Wasnt Hinting At Anything
Screenshot: Pokémon (YouTube)

In addition to the surprise reveal of New Pokémon Snap, this morning’s Pokémon broadcast also included an intriguing cameo from an all-black Pikachu plush, which hung out in the background while company president Tsunekazu Ishihara presented on stream. But don’t get too excited; it seems this was just an opportunity for Ishihara to show off some rare swag rather than a hint at an upcoming reveal.

Advertisement

Social media was almost immediately inundated with surprised responses to the mysterious Pikachu variant. Some thought the all-black design might be a teaser for a remake of Pokémon Colosseum, the villains of which used dark-hued Shadow Pokémon for their nefarious schemes. Others wondered if it was a small gesture to the Black Lives Matter movement. But most simply voiced a desire to purchase one of their very own.

Illustration for article titled That All-Black Pikachu Probably Wasnt Hinting At Anything
Photo: Fragment Design (Instagram)
Advertisement

In late 2018, The Pokémon Company partnered with Japanese brand Fragment Design on the Thunderbolt Project, a line of Pokémon-related clothing and accessories. This series included the all-black Pikachu design, which was produced as keychains as well as the full-sized plush seen in this morning’s broadcast. The plush dolls were reportedly only used for display and given away to staff after the event ended, making them both a hot item for collectors and a frequent target of bootlegging.

The collaboration also produced a furry variant of the all-black Pikachu that was sold in limited numbers.

G/O Media may get a commission

Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less

Apple Watch Series 5

The Pokémon Company plans to hold a stream on June 24 to show off more Pokémon projects. Perhaps the appearance of the all-black Pikachu had a hidden meaning that we won’t understand until next week. Or maybe someone over at The Pokémon Company just wanted to have a little fun with fans by taunting them with a rare piece of Pikachu memorabilia that they’ll never get to hug themselves.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Former Evo Champion Banned From Multiple Fighting Game Events After Racist Tweet

Fortnite Season 3 Floods The Map, Adds Aquaman [Updating]

Pokémon Sword And Shield’s New DLC Finally Lets Pokémon Follow You Around

Avengers Game Twitter Assembles, Then Deletes Extremely Bad Tweet About Defaced Statue