Screenshot: ANNnewsCH, sexy BNK48

BNK48 is the Thai spin-off of the Japanese idol group AKB48. One of its members Pichayapa “Namsai” Natha apologized after being photographed wearing a Nazi swastika t-shirt during a recent rehearsal.



The Bangkok Post reports that Namsai wore the shirt while rehearsing on Friday. This Sunday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The incident made international news. Above is a screenshot from Japan’s ANN News. It originally appeared on Facebook site Sexy BNK48.

During a concert on Saturday, Namsai has apologized for wearing the shirt, asking for forgiveness and saying, “It’s my mistake and my ignorance.” She also issued apologies online as did the group’s management.



Namsai and the group’s COO also visited the Israeli Embassy to apologize.

Last fall, a Thai hotel was criticized for decorating one of its room with an Adolf Hitler photo.

