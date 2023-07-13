Team Fortress 2 Hits New Player Record After Big Update

Team Fortress 2 got a big content update yesterday, July 12, and it’s got players flocking to the hero shooter in such numbers that a new concurrent player record has just been set for the game, 16 years after it first released.



The Summer 2023 update includes 14 new community maps, as well as a new batch of taunts and cosmetics. All of this is on top of some bug fixes and updates for server stability. The Summer event will run until September 15. The full patch notes are as follows:

Summer 2023

Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice, Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus

Added the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case

Contains 25 new community-contributed items

Added 6 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store

Taunt: Killer Joke

Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy

Taunt: The Head Doctor

Taunt: Tuefort Tango

Taunt: The Road Rager

Taunt: The Killer Signature

Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects

12 new effects for Unusual hats

8 new effects for Unusual taunts

Added the Summer 2023 War Paint Case

Contains 10 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Summer 2023 Collection

Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item

All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.

The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2023

General



Security and stability improvements

Fixed the Mann vs. Machine upgrade panel closing after receiving a matchmaking party invite

Fixed an exploit related to the ConTracker and being able to move/shoot while it’s deployed

Fixed the Strange Count Transfer Tool not being able to transfer stats for Sandvich items

Fixed the Engineer not being able to move for a short period of time after doing The High Five taunt

Fixed missing No Headphones style for the Universal Translator

Fixed Engineer teleporter audio that was referencing the dispenser by mistake in Spanish

Fixed incorrect alpha channels for the Smissmas 2021/2022 Cosmetic Case models

Fixed the Winter 2019 War Paint Case not being shown in the Mann Co. Store

Updated/Added some tournament medals

Updated pl_enclosure_final to fix localization issues

Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy

Boosted volume of snowman explosions

Added occluders to C to improve performance

Improved clipping

Updated cp_steel

Prop collision cleanup and improved player clipping

Explosive splash bug collisions on stairs, props, etc., around the map

Spawn point issues (collision, prop blocking, clipping, etc.)

Fix Pyro door exploit on A

Fix choke and spam issues into Blu & Red spawns

Fix Pixel walk collision issues

Fixing ceiling clipping and stuck spots including exploits

Clean up geometry in spawns, the spawn locations and their exits

Fix roof readability issues, with sticky and rocket jumping

Fix rare double death bug when falling into pit

Fix Cliff stuck spots and ledges in E pit

Removed head glitch tele spawn on A-B connector

Fix rare overtime cap bug

Fix Red team getting stuck in spawn door to A

Updated cp_mossrock

Fixed numerous perch points

Fixed players being able to get under Blu spawn

Fixed a location where a teleporter could be build out of the map

Fixed collision on rock near final point so it is more accurate to the visuals

Fixed lots of small visual bugs

Fixed some small exploits

Improved optimisation

Whether it’s the new maps or the new hats, Team Fortress 2 players are swarming to the game right now, as the shooter just hit a new peak player number on Steam in the wake of the update. In the past 24 hours, the game reached 253,997 players on the platform. Team Fortress 2 launched in 2007 and still has a dedicated community playing it, even if there has been a bit of a tug-of-war between them and Valve to see the game supported in recent years. Though Team Fortress is considered a precursor to the hero shooter craze and games like Overwatch, clearly the game still has legs, even as the shooter genre grows more and more crowded with each passing year.

