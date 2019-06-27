Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Danar Worya is a concept artist currently working on The Last Of Us 2.

We’ve actually featured some of his work before, but that was a long time ago, so it’s time for a refresh!

You can see more of Danar’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement