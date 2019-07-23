Tetris Effect blends the world of visionary studio Enhance with the time-tested, near-perfect rules of Tetris for a euphoric sensory experience. I reviewed it last year for the PlayStation 4, and today, it’s finally out on PC. With enhanced visuals, it looks better than ever. Check out the video to see it for yourself on high-graphics settings.



Tetris Effect is already a gorgeous spectacle to dive into on the PS4, especially on a 4K-resolution display with HDR enabled. And if you own a PlayStation VR headset, the optional virtual reality mode turns this game into an entirely different experience. It’s one thing to play it on a 4K TV; it’s another to play it in VR and see snowflakes swirl and dance around you on a gorgeous mountain peak under the setting sun.

I got a chance to interview Enhance’s Tetsuya Mizuguchi and Mark MacDonald about the long journey to Tetris Effect.

The PC version features support for both the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift. In regular 2D mode, you can crank those particle effects up and even unlock the frame rate on your monitor if you disable V-Sync. I played it in native 4K resolution with all of the settings on high, and I began to notice things I hadn’t previously paid attention to, like how detailed the lily pads floating in the water are. It really does feel like the PC version gets to go wild on performance.

Tetris Effect plays on the PC just like it does on the PS4, which is fantastic news. You can even play with whatever gamepad you want, including options for mouse and keyboard and the controllers for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. I personally love to play with my white Hori Mini Wired Gamepad for PS4. It’s got the perfect D-pad, and the shoulder buttons are easy to press to quickly hold blocks.

In addition to the graphical flourishes, the PC version also brings a few Effect Mode changes into the mix. Relax Mode’s Chill Marathon and Quick Play now let you set a limit for lines of up to 600 total, up from the PS4’s total of 150, so you can zone out to your favorite level for an extended session. Quick Play also has a “Constant Speed Level” option for those who want to set a really difficult speed and practice their Tetris Master skills without the need to gradually increase the speed.



