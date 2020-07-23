Tetris Effect is getting a new multiplayer version. Tetris Effect: Connected is the original audiovisual trance explosion, but with new co-op and competitive modes. Connected will launch on Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X later this year, but it’ll come to other platforms as a free Tetris Effect update in summer 2021.
DISCUSSION
Too bad Xbox players will miss out on playing it in VR, but that’s still cool they’ll get to experience one of the best Tetris versions in a while.