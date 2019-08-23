Tetris 99’s Fire Emblem Theme Gives It New Energy

I’ve been super impressed with the love that Tetris 99 has been getting with each update. This weekend’s Maximus Cup event continues its excellent selection of timed content with this new theme based on Fire Emblem: Three Houses. While it isn’t the most visually engaging thing to stare at, I love the music and sound effects.



This weekend’s Maximus Cup event is live until Tuesday, August 27, 2:59 a.m. Eastern, and much like last time, you’ll have to play enough matches to secure enough points to unlock the theme. Don’t worry, you won’t have to win each time, although placing higher will certainly help you unlock the theme faster. Here’s how it all shakes out:

As the match ramps up and you filter through into the top 10, the music changes, and the sound effects are pulled straight from the Fire Emblem battles as well. These make each KO feel even better by accompanying them to the dramatic sound effect of swords clashing. So best of luck—and remember, each battle is a chance to grow. Don’t give up!