Tencent is teaming up with The Pokémon Company to make a new Pokémon game with Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group developing. As Kotaku previously reported, Tencent got the rights to distribute the Nintendo Switch in China. There were no details about what kind of game it will be or on which platform it will be released.
