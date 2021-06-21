Tekken X Street Fighter Is Dead

Tekken X Street Fighter may not be a thing anymore, but we’ll always have Akuma in Tekken 7 Image : Bandai Namco

After years of speculation, Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada has officially closed the book on Tekken X Street Fighter, announcing that work has halted on the highly anticipated crossover via his personal YouTube channel.

“Yeah, development stopped but we got about 30% done,” Harada said during a June 5 livestream that has only just received an English translation.

The segment was brief, but Harada seemed proud of the work the team had done on getting stretchy Street Fighter yogi Dhalsim working in the Tekken engine, as well as the female character models. He also mentioned that the strides his team made in Tekken X Street Fighter development can be seen in Tekken 7’s version of Street Fighter’s Akuma, confirming a common theory among fans that the demonic fighter’s appearance as a guest character was the result of the work being done on the crossover.



Kotaku has contacted Tekken publisher Bandai Namco for more information.

Tekken X Street Fighter was announced in 2010 alongside Capcom’s Street Fighter X Tekken, which eventually launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Where the latter transposed Tekken characters into a Street Fighter-like gameplay environment, Tekken X Street Fighter would have done the opposite by giving Street Fighter characters Tekken’s freedom of 3D movement and spacing.

After its reveal, however, Tekken X Street Fighter languished in development hell, with only a few bits of concept art and the occasional, vague update on its progress whenever someone had a chance to pick Harada’s brain about the project. Bandai Namco has released several Tekken games in the 11 years since, including two-on-two fighter Tekken Tag Tournament 2, the free-to-play Tekken Revolution, and Tekken 7, which continues to be a popular title in both official and grassroots fighting game competitions.

“I wish I could have shown you,” Harada added in this month’s broadcast. “I was pretty confident. We wanted to show [concept art] but the project died.”

