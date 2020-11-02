Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Odds and Ends

Tearing Open A PS5 Controller To Feast On Its Insides

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
ps5
ps5DualSensesonykotaku core
Tearing Open A PS5 Controller To Feast On Its Insides
Screenshot: TronicsFix

Wait, no, it’s just to take a look at how the new DualSense controller works, and how it all came together. Sorry, these teardown videos always get me feeling a little carnivorous.

This great video by TronicsFix opens up the pad, very gently, and pokes around at all the components and pieces, partly so we can all just gawk at some new stuff, but also to assess how easy it’ll be to replace or repair any of these parts if something should go wrong.

The good news: aside from the triggers, which are pretty hard to get to, most other components look fairly easy to mess with, if judged by the relative standards of the kind of person who is confident doing any of this stuff.

inhert
Inhert

Love this guy videos! Especially the ones where he buys a bunch of broken consoles and show the repair process to try and turn a profit!