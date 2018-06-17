Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I don’t get the chance to feature much low poly or pixel art work here on Fine Art, so let’s take care of both of those things in one feature.



This is the work of Brendan Sullivan, an artist and animator from Sydney. You can see more of Brendan’s stuff at his Facebook and ArtStation pages.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.



Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement