Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Tattoos Removed For Anime's Chinese Release

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
6
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Tattoos Removed For Anime&#39;s Chinese Release
Screenshot: Netflix

In the anime The Way of the Househusband, the main character, former yakuza boss Tatsu, is covered in tattoos. But for Chinese release, all that ink has been removed.

Advertisement

Tattoos are connected to yakuza culture, with members getting elaborate, expensive designs. Not all yakuza get tattoos, just as not all people with tattoos in Japan are gangsters.

For many years, Japan has had a problem with tattoos, but it should be pointed out that punitive tattooing, which was used to mark criminals, was introduced to Japan from China. Prior to that, tattoos don’t seem to have been an issue. According to one third-century Chinese account, people in Japan used tattoos to denote social class and protect their bodies from sea creatures. 

Illustration for article titled Tattoos Removed For Anime&#39;s Chinese Release
Screenshot: Netflix | bilibili
Illustration for article titled Tattoos Removed For Anime&#39;s Chinese Release
Screenshot: Netflix | bilibili
G/O Media may get a commission
VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription + 1 Year of PlayStation Plus
VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription + 1 Year of PlayStation Plus

It seems that stigma towards tattoos must be strong enough in China that the tattoos in The Way of the Househusband had to be removed. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

laserface1242
Laserface1242

I like the jokes but the show is basically a motion comic. That’s not a criticism and more of an observation. 