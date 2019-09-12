Tales From Off Peak City, Volume 1 is the first in a series of games set on, around, and under the same street corner. It’s a follow up to one of my favorite games of 2017, The Norwood Suite, which took players to a dreamy hotel that’s still one of the most uniquely arresting video game locations I’ve ever visited. This one is about making pizza and doing crime, so basically, heck yeah. Its world once again looks dreamy and vaguely unsettling. It’ll be out next year.

