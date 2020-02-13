Taika Waititi Now Isn't Sure If He's Directing The Live-Action Akira Movie

Image : ASCII

For years now, the live-action Akira film has languished in development hell. The project has cycled through a handful of directors, but the current attached director, Taika Waititi, now isn’t sure if he’ll be doing the film.



Warners Bros. first got the live-action movie rights to Akira back in 2002. Over the years, Stephen Norrington (Blade), Allen and Albert Hughes (From Hell), and Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) were all attached to helm.

Advertisement

“I actually love the books,” Waititi told IGN in 2017. “I love the movie, but I would not do a remake of the movie. I would do an adaptation of the books.” Waititi said he wanted to cast Asian teenagers for the roles, adding, “No name, just unfound, untapped talent.”

The director previously said that he would be doing Akira after Thor, but now it doesn’t look that way. Variety recently asked him about the Akira film:

What’s happening with the live-action remake of Akira? The whole thing went on hold. We had to keep pushing the dates, and it encroached on the Thor dates, which were immovable. So Akira ended up shifting two years down the track. Post-Thor? Post-Thor. So I’m not sure if even in two years I’d be—I don’t know what I’m doing in f—ing two days. It may not happen, you mean? I think eventually it will happen. I’m just not sure if I’ll be doing it.

In the meantime, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be embracing the iconic manga and anime.