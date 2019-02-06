Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

To celebrate the opening of a new Taco Ball in Osaka’s Umeda, the fast-food chain decided to turn the city’s soul food into a burrito.



Okonomiyaki is one of Osaka’s signature dishes. Made with cabbage, flour, egg, strips of pork and crunchy tempura bits, okonomiyaki means “however you like,” so people add all sorts of other stuff like cheese, mochi and kimchi. It’s then cooked like a pancake and slathered with savory sauce. It’s a truly delicious dish!

According to Taco Ball (via SoraNews), the okonomiyaki burrito is old sold at the Umeda and Dotonbori branches.

Advertisement

The okonomiyaki burrito appears to be stuffed with sliced cabbage, red peppers, meat and cheese and covered with a savory sauce. Taco Bell says this is okonomiyaki that can be eaten with one hand.

Advertisement

Apparently, it’s tasty, too!