Today on Highlight Reel we have Reworked Symmetra strategies, Vampyr glitches, bike flips, and much more
- God of War - Atreus teleports - Luis Ortiz
- Rainbow Six Siege - 兜割り #PS4share - @Rterrax
- Sea of Thieves - welcome_to_sea_of_thieves - befarrar
- MXGP - What a finish - confused3nemygaming
- Overwatch - Symmetra can place turrets on earth, from the moon - lea87crzz
- Battlefield 1 - (direct file) rahimimori
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue - ktyoung
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Da_Kettle_65
- FIFA 18 - The Ball - N7 Nero
- FIFA 16 - Luis Ortiz
- PUBG - PUBGs animation system is perfect. - James
- PUBG - He probably reported me for this - i_only_ask_once
- Dark Souls Remastered - なんか色んなことが起こったセン攻略 #ダークソウルR - sea_jam_janne_x
- Monster Hunter: World - nSneex
- Far Cry 5 - Is this how parachutes are supposed to work? - Crisu Komie
- Mario Tennis Aces (Demo) - This person I was playing gave up, so I did the one thing I could... AND FUCKING PUT THEM DOWN! - Capt_Piddles
- Vampyr (minor spoiler warning) - bug found - Artie_Panzer Passos
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!