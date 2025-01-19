Our Reactions To The Switch 2 Reveal And More Of The Week's Takes

If you missed it, Nintendo finally unveiled the Switch 2 this morning. It looks pretty much exactly like what the leaks said it would. It’s a bigger, presumably more powerful version of the beloved console/handheld hybrid that has magnetic Joy-Cons and can play your old Switch games, too. That might not sound that exciting to some, but it’s nice to finally have Nintendo talking about the thing instead of having to scrape the bottom of a leaking barrel for crumbs of information. We’ll get a longer presentation on the device through a Nintendo Direct on April 2, as well as some opportunities to play the thing in select cities in the days and weeks that follow. But how is the internet reacting to this first tease? There’s enough excitement, disappointment, and bewilderment to go around. - Kenneth Shepard Read More