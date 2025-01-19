What’s Coming Out Beyond Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week In Games
Our Reactions To The Switch 2 Reveal And More Of The Week's Takes

Opinion

Our Reactions To The Switch 2 Reveal And More Of The Week's Takes

Also, the Pokémon TCG is in trouble, and at least some industry analysts think GTA 6 should cost $80 or more

nintendopokemonYakuza
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled Our Reactions To The Switch 2 Reveal And More Of The Week&#39;s Takes
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku, Rockstar Games, Nintendo / Kotaku / ETIENNE LAURENT (Getty Images), Marvel / NetEase / Kotaku, Nintendo / Kotaku / SimpleImages (Getty Images), The Pokémon Company / Kotaku, Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku, Another Axiom / Kotaku, RGG Studio / Kotaku, Nintendo / 2K / Kotaku

This week, we share some of our own thoughts on the reveal of the Switch 2, as well as look at reactions from across the internet. We also talk about a serious problem impacting the Pokémon TCG, consider the suggestion that GTA 6 should cost $80+, and go hands-on with the upcoming Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Read on for all this and more.

The Pokémon TCG Is In A Bad Situation, And The Pokémon Company Has To Step Up [Updated]

The Pokémon TCG Is In A Bad Situation, And The Pokémon Company Has To Step Up [Updated]

Three different Pokemon card booster packs that you cannot buy.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Update: 1/15/2025, 9:55 a.m. ET: We’ve received a statement from The Pokémon Company International regarding this situation, which is reproduced in full below. In it, the company states that it is attempting to print more cards for the sniped sets, as well as promising restocks on the Pokémon Center websites in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The original story follows below, with the statement added at the bottom. - John Walker Read More

Could Pricing Grand Theft Auto 6 At $100 Help Save The Game Industry?

Could Pricing Grand Theft Auto 6 At $100 Help Save The Game Industry?

Image for article titled Our Reactions To The Switch 2 Reveal And More Of The Week&#39;s Takes
Image: Rockstar Games

Video games have never been more prevalent or elaborate, but the industry that creates them is currently facing unprecedented headwinds amid spiraling costs, intense competition, and a stagnating player-base. A new market analysis suggests that breaking the current $70 price barrier on games could help ameliorate some of the challenges, and that Grand Theft Auto VI could be the one to do it. - Ethan Gach Read More

The Internet Reacts To The Nintendo Switch 2

The Internet Reacts To The Nintendo Switch 2

The Switch 2 Joy-Cons are shown being removed from the device.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

If you missed it, Nintendo finally unveiled the Switch 2 this morning. It looks pretty much exactly like what the leaks said it would. It’s a bigger, presumably more powerful version of the beloved console/handheld hybrid that has magnetic Joy-Cons and can play your old Switch games, too. That might not sound that exciting to some, but it’s nice to finally have Nintendo talking about the thing instead of having to scrape the bottom of a leaking barrel for crumbs of information. We’ll get a longer presentation on the device through a Nintendo Direct on April 2, as well as some opportunities to play the thing in select cities in the days and weeks that follow. But how is the internet reacting to this first tease? There’s enough excitement, disappointment, and bewilderment to go around. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Is The Switch 2 Weird Enough?

Is The Switch 2 Weird Enough?

An image shows Weird Al holding two Switch 2 consoles.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku / ETIENNE LAURENT (Getty Images)

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed the Switch 2. In many ways its what everyone wanted and hoped for: A new version of the Switch that’s more powerful, sleeker, and supports all the old games. However, is this new console too...safe? Boring? This is what Kotaku’s staff debated shortly after the reveal, and here’s our lightly edited debate straight from Slack. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

Sorry Everyone, I’m A Punisher Main In Marvel Rivals

Sorry Everyone, I’m A Punisher Main In Marvel Rivals

An image shows The Punisher as seen in Rivals.
Image: Marvel / NetEase / Kotaku

The Punisher is a playable hero in NetEase’s mega-successful Overwatch clone, Marvel Rivals. He might be the most basic character in the game and is one of the first characters you play as in the tutorial. He’s also maybe my favorite hero to play as, and I’m sorry to everyone I’ve killed as Punisher. I’m so sorry. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

Damn Nintendo, That Switch 2 Teaser Was Sexy

Damn Nintendo, That Switch 2 Teaser Was Sexy

A Switch 2 shows a woman overheating.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku / SimpleImages (Getty Images)

We all now know Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch 2, proving a lot of the rumors about its screen size, new Joy-Cons, and features seem to be true, but I want to talk about is that damn sexy trailer Nintendo unleashed on us. It feels unlike most of the company’s past marketing. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

There’s A VR Game All The Kids Are Playing, And They’re Convinced It’s Haunted

There’s A VR Game All The Kids Are Playing, And They’re Convinced It’s Haunted

A black gorilla in Gorilla Tag, wearing headphones, looking to camera.
Screenshot: Another Axiom / Kotaku

There is a game that you’ve likely never heard of, yet it’s by far one of the most popular VR games ever made. What is ostensibly a simple game of multiplayer tag for pre-adolescent children is also, I have recently discovered, a wild hotbed of ludicrous in-universe conspiracies fuelling a genuine belief among its players that the game is somehow haunted. Gorilla Tag is one of the strangest games I’ve encountered in a very long time. This is a story that involves a microcosm of the meme-based internet, and somehow the very first song ever sung by a computer. - John Walker Read More

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii Hands-On: The Next Act In Gaming’s Greatest Variety Show

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii Hands-On: The Next Act In Gaming’s Greatest Variety Show

Majima is shown wearing a pirate outfit and looking at something off-screen.
Screenshot: RGG Studio / Kotaku

As someone who has only casually engaged with the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series, I’m fascinated with its ability to sway in and out of different genres and subgenres while still maintaining the wacky soap-opera core that has made it so beloved. Yakuza has shapeshifted from a crime drama beat-em-up to a turn-based RPG, a spy thriller, and a historical samurai tale, and as the series continues to swap genres like clothes, it’s starting to feel almost like a variety show, with its core cast taking on new personas all while maintaining the same soul. Now it’s delving into piracy with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. I recently got to spend two hours with the game, due out next month, and, I came away expecting Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to once again nail new ideas while maintaining the series’ old familiar draws. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Civilization 7 Might Be Perfect On Switch 2 Thanks To This New Feature

Civilization 7 Might Be Perfect On Switch 2 Thanks To This New Feature

A Switch 2 displays Civilization 7.
Screenshot: Nintendo / 2K / Kotaku

Civilization VII, if it’s anything like past games in the 4X strategy series, will play just fine with a single mouse in one hand. And while it’s coming to console with bindings for controllers, a mouse will still be many people’s preferred way to play. What if the Switch 2 Joy-Con can also double as PC gaming mice? - Ethan Gach Read More

Pokémon TCG’s Prismatic Evolutions Is A Fantastic Set, If You Can Find It

Pokémon TCG’s Prismatic Evolutions Is A Fantastic Set, If You Can Find It

All the special art Eeveelutions from the set, arranged in a fan.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The Pokémon TCG is in a bit of a precarious place right now. Due to unprecedented interest in new cards driven by Pokémon TCG Pocket, spiking resale prices, and over-excitement at a new Eevee-based special set, the latest sets are selling out everywhere before regular customers can find them. It’s into this situation that Prismatic Evolutions launches, which is a double-shame, given it’s the most fun set to open in forever. - John Walker Read More

