Try This Out

How To Hide Your Play Activity From Friends And Strangers On Switch 2

Maybe you want to game in secret, or hide that guilty pleasure game you've been pouring hours into

nintendo
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mario peaks out from a curtain.
Screenshot: Nintendo

Privacy is a big thing these days, and it’s perfectly reasonable to be choosy with who you share information with online. That includes even simple things like which games you play, which is why you can hide your play activity on Nintendo Switch 2. But whether you hide your play activity or not is up to you and what you want folks to see.

Some of us are more private than others, after all. As for me, I’m an open book. I openly admit I once played a game called Mr. Massagy just to get a platinum trophy. But if you need some time to warm up to people knowing about how many riveting hours you’ve put into Peppa Pig: World Adventures on your Nintendo Switch 2, hiding your play activity is your best bet. So, ya know, here’s how to do that.

How to hide your play activity on Nintendo Switch 2

When you’re ready to hide your love of Peppa Pig games, follow these instructions:

  • Click on your profile icon located at the top of the Nintendo Switch 2 home screen.
  • On the following screen, scroll down to User Settings.
  • Here, you’ll want to choose Play-Activity Settings to open a selection of options on a new screen.
  • Click on Visibility of Play Activity to choose who can see what you’ve been playing.
You can make it so that no one can see your play activity at all, or you can select between letting your Friends or your Best Friends see it. The latter refers to any friends you’ve designated as “best friends” on your Nintendo Switch 2, which is indicated by a star next to their name on your friends list.

A screenshot of the Switch 2's dashboard shows privacy settings.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
You can also choose the bottom option to delete all of your play activity, which will make it so that neither you nor your friends can see what you’ve played (or how long you’ve played it) on your Nintendo Switch 2. Be certain you want this information completely erased before doing this.


With all of that information in your noggin’ now, you can make informed decisions about who you want to know about your Peppa Pig obsession. Or maybe make more supportive friends who don’t judge you for your taste in games. Peppa Pals, if you will.

.