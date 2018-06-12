The upcoming Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch will be called Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and, miraculously, include “absolutely every Super Smash Bros. fighter ever… whether they were original, DLC or only appeared once in the past,” said game director Masahiro Sakurai today. It will be out December 7, 2018.
The roster will include:
Mario (with Cappy)
Samus
Kirby
Bowser
Link from Breath of the Wild
Donkey Kong
Fox
Falco
Marth
Zelda
Sheik
Villager
Mewtwo
Metaknight
Sonic
Peach
Pikachu
Ice Climbers
Inkling*
Captain Falcon
Zero Suit Samus
Wii Fit Trainer
Pokemon Trainer (Squirtle, Ivysaur and Charizard)
Ness
Lucas
Ryu
Ganondorf
Ike
Cloud
Snake
Jigglypuff
Pichu
Roy
Olimar
Diddy Kong
Lucario
Lucina
Robin
Bayonetta
Mr. Game and Watch
Greninja
Dr. Mario
R.O.B.
Duck Hunt
Pit
Dark Pit
Palutena
Corrin
Bowser Jr.
Toon Link
Young Link
King Dedede
Rosalina and Luma
Mii Gunner, Sword and Brawler
Wario
Little Mac
Pac-Man
Shulk
Wolf
Megaman
Luigi
Yoshi
Princess Daisy*
The much-desired Ridley*
*new fighters
Here’s the trailer:
Stages will include Green Greens, Spear Pilar, Midgar, Kongo Falls, Lylat Cruise, Princess Peach’s Castle, Spirit Train, Frigate Orpheon, Green Hill Zone, New Pork City, Wrecking Crew, Tortimer Island, Moray Towers, and Great Plateau Tower (Zelda: Breath of the Wild).
We’ve been waiting for Smash’s incarnation on Nintendo’s best-selling console since it came out and, hopefully, it will be worth the hype. Stay tuned for more details.