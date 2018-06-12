The upcoming Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch will be called Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and, miraculously, include “absolutely every Super Smash Bros. fighter ever… whether they were original, DLC or only appeared once in the past,” said game director Masahiro Sakurai today. It will be out December 7, 2018.

The roster will include:

Mario (with Cappy)

Samus

Kirby

Bowser

Link from Breath of the Wild

Donkey Kong

Fox

Falco

Marth

Zelda

Sheik

Villager

Mewtwo

Metaknight

Sonic

Peach

Pikachu

Ice Climbers

Inkling*

Captain Falcon

Zero Suit Samus

Wii Fit Trainer

Pokemon Trainer (Squirtle, Ivysaur and Charizard)

Ness

Lucas

Ryu

Ganondorf

Ike

Cloud

Snake

Jigglypuff

Pichu

Roy

Olimar

Diddy Kong

Lucario

Lucina

Robin

Bayonetta

Mr. Game and Watch

Greninja

Dr. Mario

R.O.B.

Duck Hunt

Pit

Dark Pit

Palutena

Corrin

Bowser Jr.

Toon Link

Young Link

King Dedede

Rosalina and Luma

Mii Gunner, Sword and Brawler

Wario

Little Mac

Pac-Man

Shulk

Wolf

Megaman

Luigi

Yoshi

Princess Daisy*

The much-desired Ridley*

*new fighters

Here’s the trailer:

Stages will include Green Greens, Spear Pilar, Midgar, Kongo Falls, Lylat Cruise, Princess Peach’s Castle, Spirit Train, Frigate Orpheon, Green Hill Zone, New Pork City, Wrecking Crew, Tortimer Island, Moray Towers, and Great Plateau Tower (Zelda: Breath of the Wild).

We’ve been waiting for Smash’s incarnation on Nintendo’s best-selling console since it came out and, hopefully, it will be worth the hype. Stay tuned for more details.