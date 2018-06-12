The upcoming Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch will be called Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and, miraculously, include “absolutely every Super Smash Bros. fighter ever… whether they were original, DLC or only appeared once in the past,” said game director Masahiro Sakurai today. It will be out December 7, 2018.



The roster will include:

Mario (with Cappy) Samus Kirby Bowser Link from Breath of the Wild Donkey Kong Fox Falco Marth Zelda Sheik Villager Mewtwo Metaknight Sonic Peach Pikachu Ice Climbers Inkling* Captain Falcon Zero Suit Samus Wii Fit Trainer Pokemon Trainer (Squirtle, Ivysaur and Charizard) Ness Lucas Ryu Ganondorf Ike Cloud Snake Jigglypuff Pichu Roy Olimar Diddy Kong Lucario Lucina Robin Bayonetta Mr. Game and Watch Greninja Dr. Mario R.O.B. Duck Hunt Pit Dark Pit Palutena Corrin Bowser Jr. Toon Link Young Link King Dedede Rosalina and Luma Mii Gunner, Sword and Brawler Wario Little Mac Pac-Man Shulk Wolf Megaman Luigi Yoshi Princess Daisy* The much-desired Ridley*

*new fighters

Here’s the trailer:

Stages will include Green Greens, Spear Pilar, Midgar, Kongo Falls, Lylat Cruise, Princess Peach’s Castle, Spirit Train, Frigate Orpheon, Green Hill Zone, New Pork City, Wrecking Crew, Tortimer Island, Moray Towers, and Great Plateau Tower (Zelda: Breath of the Wild).

We’ve been waiting for Smash’s incarnation on Nintendo’s best-selling console since it came out and, hopefully, it will be worth the hype. Stay tuned for more details.