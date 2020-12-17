Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Getting Barret, Tifa, Aerith, And Geno Mii Fighter Costumes

Screenshot : Nintendo

During today’s Sephiroth presentation, Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai showed off some of the new Mii Fighter costumes that will be added to Ultimate alongside the Final Fantasy villain.



The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update will expand the Mii Fighter’s wardrobe with costumes based on Final Fantasy VII party members Barret, Tifa, and Aerith.

Screenshot : Nintendo Screenshot : Nintendo Screenshot : Nintendo

Super Mario RPG fan favorite Geno is getting some love as well, though most fans would probably prefer he was a playable character rather than reprising his role as a Mii Fighter outfit.



Screenshot : Nintendo

Sephiroth and the aforementioned Mii Fighter costumes will all be available on December 22.