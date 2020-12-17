Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Getting Barret, Tifa, Aerith, And Geno Mii Fighter Costumes

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Illustration for article titled iSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate/i Is Getting Barret, Tifa, Aerith, And Geno Mii Fighter Costumes
Screenshot: Nintendo

During today’s Sephiroth presentation, Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai showed off some of the new Mii Fighter costumes that will be added to Ultimate alongside the Final Fantasy villain.

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update will expand the Mii Fighter’s wardrobe with costumes based on Final Fantasy VII party members Barret, Tifa, and Aerith.

Super Mario RPG fan favorite Geno is getting some love as well, though most fans would probably prefer he was a playable character rather than reprising his role as a Mii Fighter outfit.

Screenshot: Nintendo
Sephiroth and the aforementioned Mii Fighter costumes will all be available on December 22.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

ssreset
SSReset

Nintendo continuing to kick the Smash Community while it’s down.