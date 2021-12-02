While this isn’t the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update , the game’s official Twitter points out that Ver. 13.0.1 will be the final game balance patch .



“With this the balance tuning is complete,” game creator Masahiro Sakurai wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for your hard work to all those involved in the fix.”

The update notes, which can be read below, made a series of changes to the fighters and their moves—but not to all characters, mind you.



T here are some noticeable changes—many of which seem to be buffs. Meta Knight, Inkling, and Bowser Jr. were among the fighters getting boosted . Nerfs went to Min Min and Pyra/Mythra.



As you can also see, Sora got some minor tweaks, while Pikachu is noticeably M.I.A., avoiding any changes whatsoever.

Donkey Kong - Neutral Attack 2: Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Donkey Kong - Down Tilt Attack: Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.

Donkey Kong - Neutral Special: Increased the speed that super armor activates.

Link - Neutral Attack 1: Increased attack speed.

Link - Down Tilt Attack: Adjusted launch angle.

Link - Up Smash Attack: Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Peach - Side Special: Made it easier to grab edges.

Daisy - Side Special: Made it easier to grab edges.

Ice Climbers - Dash Attack: Increased attack speed.

Ice Climbers - Down Smash Attack: Extended launch distance.

Ice Climbers - Up Special: Increased attack speed. Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.

Falco - Dash Attack: Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance.

Falco - Side Smash Attack: Increased the attack range in the front to match the visual.

Mewtwo - Side Tilt Attack: Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Mewtwo - Forward Throw: Increased power.

Meta Knight - Up Smash Attack: Increased attack range. Adjusted so opponents won’t fall over when hit with the first or second hit.

Meta Knight - Forward Air Attack: Increased power.

Meta Knight - Back Air Attack: Increased power.

Meta Knight - Up Throw: Extended launch distance.

Wario - Neutral Attack 1: Increased power. Reduced vulnerability.

Wario - Neutral Attack 2: Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance. Reduced vulnerability.

Ike - Neutral Attack 3: Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Ike - Up Smash Attack: Extended launch distance for the high-damage range.

Ike - Side Special: Increased power when starting to charge forward on the ground. Extended launch distance when starting to charge forward on the ground.

Mega Man - Dash Attack: Extended launch distance for the final attack. Increased attack speed.

Mega Man - Down Smash Attack: Extended the damage range downward.

Mega Man - Side Special: Increased power.

Rosalina & Luma - Basic Movements: Shortened the launch distance when Luma is launched.

Rosalina & Luma - Down Smash Attack: Extended Rosalina’s damage range inward.

Robin - Flurry Attack: Increased attack range. Increased power.

Robin - Flurry Attack to KO: Increased attack range.

Bowser Jr. - Dash Attack: Made it easier to hit multiple times. Increased power.

Bowser Jr. - Down Tilt Attack: Made it easier to hit multiple times. Adjusted launch angle for the final attack.

Bowser Jr. - Up Smash Attack: Increased power.

Bowser Jr. - Side Special: Extended launch distance when spinning.

Ryu - Side Tilt Attack (Strong): Increased attack speed.

Ryu - Neutral Special: Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks. Ryu - Side Special: Reduced vulnerability for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks when used on the ground.

Cloud - Down Special: Increased attack speed for Finishing Touch.

Inkling - etc.: Reduced vulnerability when reloading ink.

Inkling - Side Tilt Attack: Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Inkling - Up Tilt Attack: Made it easier to hit opponents on the ground.

Inkling - Side Smash Attack: Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.

Inkling - Neutral Special: Extended the distance of the shot.

Ridley - Dash Attack: Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Piranha Plant - Side Tilt Attack: Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Piranha Plant - Down Tilt Attack: Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Piranha Plant - Down Air Attack: Increased the amount of time the meteor effect lasts for the damage window.

Piranha Plant - Down Special: Shortened the time to use the move.

Min Min - Basic Movements: Reduced the power against shields for each punch. Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Min Min: Neutral Air Attack: Increased the vulnerability when landing.

Min Min : Side Smash Attack: Reduced the duration of the Dragon’s beam.

Steve: Up Smash Attack: Reduced the duration of an opponent’s animation when they are struck by different parts of this attack.

Pyra: Basic Movements: Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Pyra: Side Special: Increased vulnerability.

Mythra: Basic Movements: Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Mythra: Side Smash Attack: Shortened launch distance. Sora: Basic Movements: Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.



Other fixes in the last balance update include:



The Samus (Metroid Dread) & E.M.M.I. (Metroid Dread) amiibo are now supported. Note: If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap these amiibo to the NFC area, you can receive their spirits.

Note: Samus (Metroid Dread) can be used as a Figure Player (FP). Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



As Kotaku previously reported, Sora was the final DLC character. And now, there will also be no future fighter balance updates.



In case you missed it, read Kotaku's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate review right here.


