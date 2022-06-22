Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch? It’s a 1.5-player joint (it’s not true co-op, nobody wants to be the hat). This modded version of Super Mario Odyssey? Well, it’s a 10-player game, which makes it looks more like the Super Mario Multiverse.



The mod (via Kotaku AU), by CraftyBoss, is called Super Mario Odyssey Online Multiplayer, and is out now. Its trailer makes it look like absolute chaos:

CraftyBoss ( YouTube

Ten Marios! The original game is absolutely not designed in any way for there to be ten Marios. Even two Marios would be pushing it. But a mod like this isn’t the place for discussions of what should be, only what can be. And what can be done here is not just loads of Mario on the screen at once, but moon collection and costumes syncing between players:

Have fun exploring kingdoms with friends, playing game modes, or beating the game as fast as possible! This mod is still early in development, so expect bugs and un-refined aspects as we work hard to improve it and make the mod as polished as possible. Features: - Explore Kingdoms together with up to 10 People - Almost every capture in the game is synced between players - Full 2D and Costume models syncing - Moon Collection is shared between all players - Custom Configuration Menu (Accessible by holding ZL and selecting any option in the pause/start menu) - Support for custom Gamemodes (WIP).

Which all sounds amazing and fun until you remember that as a modded Switch game experience you’ll need to jump through hoops in order to get this working. As Kotaku AU report, in this case that means “Unfortunately, the kicker is that everybody playing will need to be using a modded Nintendo Switch as well as the ROM of Super Mario Odyssey”.