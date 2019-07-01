Today on Highlight Reel we have Mario Maker nightmare machines, undersea kingdoms in Breath of the Wild, Sekiro nightmares, and much more
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -You’re getting sloppy Morgan. - Soul of a Joestar
- Borderlands 2 - Heather Harris
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - Ritual of the headless - Eric Rohde
- Deathgarden - yeet 2.0 - Gman8D
- Dragon’s Dogma - 3000º No Scope - Daniel Evans
- COD:BO4 - New To Reddit here’s my clip - Prend1
- Days Gone - Imaginary Semi - Ciner26
- Judgement - Hey, man thats not cool - Koi Iezuma
- NBA 2k19 - Lakers 6th Man - Andrew Silva
- Breath of the Wild - ウオトリー村の海珊瑚の森を飛ぶ魚たち#ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - eu_rasi_a_3678
- Mordhau - Deadliest Jump Rope - gromek999
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - let me innnn - SauceMagired
- Dark Souls - oh OK - DBotetes
- Rainbow Six Siege - picked maestro so I could get better with him and this happened - Sam11803
- Super Mario Maker 2 - The existence of the “Boo” button won’t stop me from uploading nonsense. - ChompBraden
- Super Mario Maker 2 - Super expert is just as I remembered it - CorBond_
- Super Mario Maker 2 - the timing - sevengranddad92
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - recording - salurjan
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Modded) - true fear - Hideokojima123
