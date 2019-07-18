Today on Highlight Reel we have Skyrim murder, Rainbow Six art, Mario Maker 2, the drunkest cowboy ever, and much more!
- Days Gone - GoodApplesauce
- Dead Space - dead space is hard - melonwolly
- Rage 2 - Not shown is the 5 minutes I spent trying to decide if I could jump over the ravine. Sigh. - Jbrdft92
- Hitman 2 - A mere Chandelier won’t hinder Agent 47's aiming - dribbleondo
- Rainbow Six Siege - am I also an artist now? - Bleachy_Lifestyle
- Skyrim - I’m just a poor old - Spice-Rice1205
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 20190717210613 - JohnnySpectre
- Apex Legends -1 st and 2nd ever Kraber kill (400m collateral) - schneeeebly
- PUBG - I actually ducked irl - Sjorsa
- Assassin’s Creed - (Direct File) Tom DiMaggio
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - long....Live the….king - j189512
- RDR2 - what are you doing? - Solid_snake__3
- RDR2 - Ever get so drunk you fall into the void - Timothy Stroad
- Battlefield One - I love the smell of shotgun shells in the morning - GuyFawkes_fieri
- Battlefield V - Is your Stuka facing the wrong way at the airfield? well here’s a simple solution to get you going again! - Untamed96
- Mario Maker 2 - God...damn it - RyanGilleece (Level by dkbarbarian, Twitch here Level: MSS-PYL-WLG)
- Mordhau - headshot.mp4 - butterbutt
- Mordhau - Got flexed on obscenely hard with this dodge - hivnom
- Mordhau - *Map Exploit*: How to become a Sky Bard on Contraband - Noblekomet
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!