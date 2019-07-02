Image: Nintendo

Need advice for Super Mario Maker 2? The game’s producer Takashi Tezuka has five helpful tips, and Chris Totten, the author of An Architectural Approach to Level Design, has ten more.



Here are Tezuka’s tips, straight from the guy who produced Super Mario Maker 2 as well as had a hand in so many iconic Nintendo games.

Tezuka’s tips are largely about how to get the creative juices flowing, while Totten’s advice (below) is more focused on a systematic design process.

The tips are fairly detailed for Twitter! Besides working as an Assistant Professor at Kent State University, Totten created a card game about Don Quixote called La Mancha.

Hopefully, these tips will be of help!

