Super Mario Galaxy's Spin Won't Be As Annoying In Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Super Mario Galaxy is an incredible game, but let’s be honest: the motion controls were annoying. In its appearance as part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, launching on Switch on September 18, some of this inherent frustration will be removed by allowing players to use the Y button to perform the game’s all-important spin technique.

As seen in footage published by the collection’s official Twitter page, Super Mario Galaxy’s spin—which is used for everything from attacking enemies to traveling through levels—is no longer confined to a flick of the controller. The motion controls remain, but players will also be able to press the Y button to perform the maneuver. It’s an input method that is sure to make simultaneously moving and collecting Star Bits with the pointer much easier.

Fun fact: this is also the approach that’s been used in the China-exclusive Nvidia Shield port of Super Mario Galaxy since 2018. As noted by unofficial Twitter account Chinese Nintendo, that console uses an Xbox-style controller and doesn’t have the motion control capabilities of the Wii, the Nintendo system for which Galaxy was first released in 2007. It’s pretty neat to see the solution carry over to the upcoming version.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes upscaled rereleases of series classics Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.