'Indecent Image' Shown During Mario Movie Screening

A screening of the Super Mario Bros Movie in Northern Ireland, one that was held specifically for young children, is now the subject of a police investigation after an “indecent image” was somehow shown during the middle of the film.



As the BBC report, the screening last week—at the Waterside Theatre in Londonderry—was “part of a summer scheme” for primary school (Americans, think elementary school) kids. Those present said that, at a random point during the film, “an image of a partially undressed woman appeared on screen for several seconds before being removed”.

The theatre notified parents of the incident at the film’s conclusion, and local police have begun an investigation, telling the BBC “Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to contact police.”

The theatre later issued a statement, which reads: