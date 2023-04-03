Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast Wear Their Characters To Opening Night

On the bottom, we have Seth Rogen. Much like his performance as Donkey Kong in the Super Mario Bros. trailers, Rogen kinda just showed up to the world premiere as his pedestrian self without adding any pomp or circumstance to his garments. In fact, the only thing the professional weed enjoyer wore was a grey suit jacket and pants with a plain white T-shirt and white sneakers.



That being said, Rogen’s fit is not a bad look by any stretch of the imagination. But I don’t think I’m alone in thinking that Rogen would’ve turned even more heads if he wore a gorilla suit like the old-school WWE wrestler Giant Gonzalez and a giant- ass tie to bring the whole Donkey Kong look together. Commit to the bit, Rogen.