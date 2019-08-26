Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

If you ever wondered what it’d be like to play through Super Mario 64, only with Cappy doing his thing, here’s your chance to (hopefully) find out.



Super Mario 64 Odyssey is a new project being worked on by a team of Mario modders that’s trying to rebuild every level from the 1996 classic inside the world of Super Mario Odyssey.

Which means you’d get to tackle the same old levels, only now you could use Odyssey’s powers like taking possession of enemies and using Cappy to get extra length on a jump. The team are also looking to expand some of the original Mario 64 levels as well, in order to give them the same scale (and present themed challenges for the new powers) as found in Odyssey.

Maybe they’ll manage it, maybe they won’t. Maybe they’ll be left alone, maybe they won’t. While we wait to find out, here’s a progress demo showing some of the work done so far (don’t be put off by the static images and art at the start, there’s actual gameplay as well).