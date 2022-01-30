Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Jan. 27. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Jan. 24. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Jan. 24. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Jan. 28. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Jan. 27. Read more of Nerf NOW!!