Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Wiggle, Wiggle

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Wiggle, Wiggle
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Wiggle, Wiggle
Image: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Sep. 10. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: Awkward Zombie
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Sep. 7. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: Clueless Hero
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Sep. 7. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: Double XP
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Sep. 9. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Wiggle, Wiggle
Image: Life In Aggro
(No new comics this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Oct. 22 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Sep. 11. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: Penny Arcade
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Sep. 11. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

