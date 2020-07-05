Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: What Color?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Comics
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What Color?
Illustration:

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What Color?
Illustration: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 2. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What Color?
Illustration: Awkward Zombie
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 29. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What Color?
Image: Clueless Hero
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 29. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What Color?
Illustration: Double XP
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 1. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What Color?
Illustration: Life In Aggro
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published July 5. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What Color?
Illustration: Nerf Now
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What Color?
Illustration: Penny Arcade
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 3. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

