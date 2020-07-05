Sunday Comics: What Color?

Illustration :



Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Illustration : Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 2. Read more of Corpse Run.



Illustration : Awkward Zombie

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 29. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image : Clueless Hero

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 29. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration : Double XP

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 1. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration : Life In Aggro

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published July 5 . Read more of Life in Aggro.



Illustration : Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Illustration : Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 3. Read more of Penny Arcade.