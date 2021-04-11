Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Two Games!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Two Games!
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Two Games!
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 8. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 5. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 5. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 9. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 10. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 9. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

Copywrites
Copywrites

But Sonic and Knuckles *is* the best Sonic game.

Nice try, Double XP.