Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Oct. 28. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Oct. 25. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Oct. 26. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Oct. 29. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Oct. 29. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
DISCUSSION
Having never played Overwatch, I don’t get the joke in the first comic.