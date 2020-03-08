Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 5. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published March 2. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 2. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 6. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Aug. 12 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 5. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 6. Read more of Penny Arcade.

