Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 2 Read more of Awkward Zombie

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 4. Read more of Corpse Run

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 6. Read more of Double XP

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published April 7. Read more of Life in Aggro

Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published April 2. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things

Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published September 2016 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 6. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 6. Read more of Penny Arcade