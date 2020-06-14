Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Comics
ComicsFunnySundayKotakucore
14
Save
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 11. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 8. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 8. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 11. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published March 3, 2015. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 13. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 12. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

