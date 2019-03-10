Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 4. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 4. Read more of Corpse Run



Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 3. Read more of Clueless Hero



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 8. Read more of Double XP.



The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published March 8. Read more ofThe GaMERCaT.



(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Aug 26 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 8. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published February 22. Read more of Penny Arcade.

