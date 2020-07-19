Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry
Illustration: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry
Image: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 16. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry
Image: Awkward Zombie
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 13. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry
Image: Clueless Hero
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 13. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry
Image: Double XP
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 16. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry
Image: Life In Aggro
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published July 18. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry
Image: Nerf Now
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 16. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Oh...Sorry
Image: Penny Arcade
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 17. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

marl0
MARl0

Clueless Hero hitting too close to home... :(