Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Now, Are You Ready?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Now, Are You Ready?
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Now, Are You Ready?
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Dec. 10. Read more of Corpse Run.

undefined
Image: See Below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Dec. 7. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Dec. 7. Read more of Clueless Hero.

undefined
Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Dec. 9. Read more of Double XP.

undefined
Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Dec. 12. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

undefined
Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Dec. 11. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

