Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Advertisement

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Dec. 16 . Read more of Corpse Run.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Dec. 13 . Read more of Awkward Zombie.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $20 Logitech StreamCam It's time to start streaming bigger

The camera streams at 1080p and 60 fps, and it has a natural-looking video with smooth motion. The auto framing and intelligent exposure keep you in the middle of the shot even as you move around. Buy for $150 at Amazon

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Dec. 13 . Read more of Clueless Hero.

Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Dec. 18 . Read more of Double XP.

Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Dec. 17. Read more of Nerf NOW!!