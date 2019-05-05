Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 5. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 2. Read more of Corpse Run



Advertisement

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 29. Read more of Clueless Hero



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 2. Read more of Double XP.



Advertisement





Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published May 5. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 4. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 3. Read more of Penny Arcade.

