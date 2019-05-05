Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: MURDERERS!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: MURDERERS!

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 5. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 2. Read more of Corpse Run 

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: MURDERERS!

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 29. Read more of Clueless Hero

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: MURDERERS!

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 2. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: MURDERERS!


Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published May 5. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: MURDERERS!

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 4. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: MURDERERS!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 3. Read more of Penny Arcade.

(The GaMERCaT comic is currently taking a break.)