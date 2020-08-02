Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds

Image : Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image : Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 30 . Read more of Corpse Run.

Image : Awkward Zombie

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 27 . Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image : Clueless Hero

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 28 . Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image : Double XP

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 31 . Read more of Double XP.

Image : Life In Aggro

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published August 1 . Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image : Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published August 1 . Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image : Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 31 . Read more of Penny Arcade.