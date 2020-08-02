Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds
Image: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 30. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds
Image: Awkward Zombie
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 27. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds
Image: Clueless Hero
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 28. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds
Image: Double XP
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 31. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds
Image: Life In Aggro
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published August 1. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds
Image: Nerf Now
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published August 1. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Mad Worlds
Image: Penny Arcade
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 31. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

loveinthetimeofdysentery
LoveInTheTimeOfDysentery

I have absolutely no clue what Life in Aggro is referencing, but that’s still a pretty funny joke