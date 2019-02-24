Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published February 18. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published February 21. Read more of Corpse Run



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published February 20. Read more of Double XP.



The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published February 18. Read more ofThe GaMERCaT.



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published February 23. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published February 23. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published February 22. Read more of Penny Arcade.

