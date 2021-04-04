Sunday Comics: Khezu?

Image : Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Advertisement

Illustration : See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 1. Read more of Corpse Run.



Illustration : See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 29. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration : See Below

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 29. Read more of Clueless Hero.



Illustration : See Below

Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 3. Read more of Double XP.



Illustration : See Below

Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 2. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Illustration : See Below

Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 2. Read more of Penny Arcade.